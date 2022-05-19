Strategies For Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive garage equipment market size is expected to grow from $7.16 billion in 2021 to $7.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27%. As per TBRC’s automotive garage equipment market research the market size is expected to grow to $9.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.95%. The advent of autonomous vehicles is significantly contributing to the global automotive garage equipment market growth.

The automotive garage equipment market consists of sales of automotive garage equipment products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are garage equipment including two and four-post lift, hydraulic scissor lift, wheel balancer, and wire changer machine, car washer, and machine, smoke meter and injector cleaner. Basic equipment is required to begin working on a vehicle, and common equipment contains particular sets that enable to work on more sophisticated repairs.

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancements is the key trend in the automotive garage equipment market. The automotive garage equipment market is changing as a result of increased technological advancements, allowing its operators to work more efficiently. Equipment manufacturers are continually developing new technology to aid workshops with their day-to-day operations, making them easier to manage and enhance production.

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Segments

By Installation Type: Mobile, Fixed

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Type: Lifting Equipment, Body Shop Equipment, Wheel and Tire Service Equipment, Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment, Washing Equipment, Others

By Application: Automotive OEM Dealerships, Franchise Stores, Independent Garages

By Geography: The global automotive garage equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive garage equipment global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive garage equipment market, automotive garage equipment global market share, automotive garage equipment global market segments and geographies, automotive garage global equipment market players, automotive garage equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive garage equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Key Market Players: Gray Manufacturing Company Inc., Snap-On Incorporated, Vehicle Service Group, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd, Istobal S.A., Symach, Standard Tools and Equipment, Autec Inc., Ravaglioli S.p.A, The Lincoln Electric Company, CORGHI, Automotive Equipment International (Pty) Ltd., VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH, Forward Lift Company, and Manatec Electronics Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

