Global Real Estate Software Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the real estate software market size is expected to grow to $14.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The rise in commercial and residential real estate activities is expected to propel the growth of the real estate software market going forward.

The global real estate software market consists of sales of real estate software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for automating administrative, marketing, and other business tasks in real estate companies. Real estate software helps companies manage various functions such as operations, planning, stakeholder management, financing, marketing, and many others.

Global Real Estate Software Market Trends

The adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is a rising trend shaping the real estate software market outlook. Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled applications to help real estate companies in marketing campaigns, managing property portfolios, leasing, accounting, operations, and many other functions. One of the recent developments of AI in the real estate market is virtual tours. Virtual tours are provided for properties that are still under construction, or for customers abroad, where the customer can see the 3D view of the property. For instance, in February 2021, Zillow Group, an online real-estate marketplace company, launched a virtual tour experience that uses machine learning using various media content to create an interactive floor plan, which makes it easy for buyers to feel the property without visiting in person.

Global Real Estate Software Market Segments

The global real estate software market is segmented:

By Product: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Property Management System (PMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

By Application: Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global real estate software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides real estate software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global real estate software market, real estate software market share, real estate software global market segments and geographies, real estate software market players, real estate software global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The real estate software market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., MRI Software (US), Microsoft Corporation, RealPage Inc., Trimble Inc., LanTrax Inc., Propertybase, Argus Financial Software, SMR Group, and Fiserv Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

