In-Memory Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

In-Memory Analytics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the in-memory analytics market size is expected to grow to $9.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.57%. The growing volume of data is expected to drive the in-memory analytics market growth.

Want to learn more on the in-memory analytics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5942&type=smp

The in-memory analytics market consists of sales of in-memory analytics solution and services by entities (organization, partnership, sole-traders) that refers to a process to querying data when it resides in the computer's random-access memory (RAM), as opposed to querying the data that is stored on physical disks. This results in shortened query response times, allowing analytic applications and business intelligence (BI) to support faster business decisions. In-memory analytics helps in increasing overall speed of a BI system and allows business-intelligence users with faster answers compared to traditional disk-based business intelligence, particularly for queries that take a long time to process in a large database.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a growing trend that is gaining key popularity in the in-memory analytics market. The companies operating in the in-memory analytics market are developing advanced technologies, which will help in reducing the time for operation and complexity of the data by providing an enhanced product to its clients. For instance, In December 2020, GigaSpaces, a US-based software company, announced the launch of the InsightEdge portfolio, a new set of in-memory computing platforms, that are designed to drive the enterprise digital transformation with a unique speed, performance and scale. Combined with the AIOps functionality, GigaSpaces will deliver effortless management and deploy a portfolio of software platforms that meet the most stimulating analytics processing and enterprise data needs. AIOps refers to Artificial Intelligence for IT operations that provides analytics technology and enhances IT operations.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market Segments

The global in-memory analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and medium Enterprises (SME’s)

By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud-Based

By Geography: The global in-memory analytics market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global in-memory analytics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-memory-analytics-global-market-report

In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides in-memory analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global in-memory analytics market, in-memory analytics market share, in-memory analytics market segments and geographies, in-memory analytics global market players, in-memory analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The in-memory analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s In-Memory Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, IBM Corporation, ActiveViam, Kognitio, MicroStrategy Incorporated, ADVIZOR Solutions, EXASOL, SnappyData, Teradata Corporation, and Giga Spaces Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Memory Chips Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Volatile, Non-Volatile), By Application (Laptop/PCs, Camera, Smartphone), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-chips-global-market-report

Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Flash Memory, EPROM, FRAM, 3D-X Point, NRAM), By Wafer Size (200mm, 300mm, 450mm), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Storage, Automotive and Transportation, Military and Aerospace, Industrial, Telecommunication, Energy and Power) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-volatile-memory-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics), By Vertical (Transportation And Logistics, BFSI, Travel And Hopitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC