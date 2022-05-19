Growth In The Market Is Accelerating, As Governments And Industries Look To Reduce Their CO2 Emissions

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post-combustion is the dominant technology used in carbon capture, utilization, and storage market, with 53-54% of the market between 2011-2021. The pre-combustion market has also remained steady at 39% over the same period. The Oxy-fuel combustion market dipped slightly between 2011-2021, falling from 7.9% to 7.6%, but is expected to rise to 9.4% of market share by 2031, with an impressive CAGR of 17% between 2026-31. The Pre-combustion market is also expected to rise (to 43%) by 2031, while the Post-combustion market will dip below 50% for the first time, to 48%, by 2031.

North America has the largest market, with a 34% share in 2021, but Asia-Pacific is showing the fastest growth, rising from 26% in 2021 to 34% by 2031, when it will have the largest share. In contrast, the North America market share will drop to 28% of the market by 2031. Western Europe is the third largest market with a 25% share in 2021, dipping to 23% by 2031.

During the peak COVID period, 2019-2020, the market slumped globally with an 8% revenue reduction, but recovered with a 10.5% growth rate in 2020-2021.

Historically, the USA has dominated the market on a country basis, with revenue of $0.6 Bn in 2021, showing a CAGR of 7.3% between 2011-2021. China has the second largest market by country, at $0.27 Bn in 2021, followed by Germany ($0.08 Bn), Japan ($0.08 Bn), the UK ($0.08 Bn) and France ($0.07 Bn)

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market consist of sales of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies by business entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing clean and efficient energy solutions. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) involves a number of methods and technologies for removing carbon dioxide from flue gas and the atmosphere, recycling it for use, and establishing safe and long-term storage choices. CCUS reduces global carbon dioxide emissions, helps mitigate global warming and reduces the cost of tackling the climate crisis.

Major players in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market are Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions, Linde, NRG Energy, Fluor, General Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Dakota Gasification Company.

