Metro-Strength Performance Rehab Brings the Next Generation of Personalized Care to the Detroit-Metro Area
Wellness & Sports Performance Center Uses the Most-Advanced Technology & Technique to Naturally Enhance Health & Manage Symptoms of Chronic & Acute Conditions
Movement is medicine and is the key to longevity.”DETROIT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro-Strength Performance Rehab (MSPR) hosts its grand opening as Royal Oak's premier wellness and performance center. Dr. Derrik Faunt PT, DPT, CDN and Founder of MSPR, is committed to bringing the most innovative biohacking technology and advanced technique in functional movement and pain relief to the Detroit-Metro area. Dr. Faunt uses a custom approach for all clients including physical therapy, sports performance training and health and wellness solutions like IASTM (muscle scraping), cupping, dry needling and Prism Light Pod’s whole-body red light therapy.
— Dr. Derrik Faunt PT, DPT, CDN
“Movement is medicine and is the key to longevity. Our mission is to improve body awareness for people of all fitness and health levels, with natural science-based methods of healing like red light therapy and physical therapy,” said Dr. Faunt. “I hope that by offering innovative services and modalities, we will ultimately improve the way the community moves and understands proactive healthcare.”
Red light therapy has been vetted for healing by over 3,500 studies published by the National Institute of Health. Prism Light Pod is the industry’s most-advanced and award-winning whole-body red light therapy system. It uses red and near-infrared light waves to speed the body’s natural recovery process 4-10 times faster. Red light therapy increases blood flow and mitochondrial wellness throughout the entire body. It rids the body of free radicals to combat chronic fatigue and enhance overall rejuvenation. Each session can be targeted to health goals by choosing from six pre-programmed settings, fully optimized to:
- Reduce chronic pain & disorders
- Improve wound & injury healing
- Accelerate performance & sports recovery
- Relieve arthritis & joint pain
- Promote anti-aging & skin conditioning
- Speed weight-loss
“Dr. Faunts passion for functional wellness is the leading influence in his approach to health and delivering the next generation of personalized care,” said Karl Chen, Founder and CEO of Prism Light Pod. “Red light therapy in conjunction with the other services at MSPR will enhance the quality of life for people who are suffering from pain and chronic conditions.”
Metro-Strength Performance Rehab hosts its grand opening on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Located at 1325 E Eleven Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067.
To RSVP for this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/315403720713907
The Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce will commence a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Introductory pricing and service bundles will be available for purchase.
For more information about Metro-Strength Performance, visit: https://www.metro-strengthpr.com/home
About Metro-Strength Performance Rehab
Metro-Strength Performance Rehab, premier wellness & performance center, was founded in June 2021 by Dr. Derrik Faunt PT, DPT, PPSC. Dr. Faunt uses a custom approach for all clients including physical therapy, sports performance training and health and wellness solutions to provide elite level care that the Detroit-Metro community deserves. For more information about Metro-Strength Performance, visit: https://www.metro-strengthpr.com/home
About Prism Light Pod
Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells its award-winning full-body red light therapy systems for performance recovery, pain management, weight-loss and anti-aging. Prism Light Pod is headquartered in Denver, CO and distributes its products worldwide. Prism Light Pod has been awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System of 2020 and the Best Red Light Therapy Device of 2021. For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
Favianna Oropeza
Prism Light Pod
+1 720-326-0628
faviannaprismlightpod@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other