Mobile Security Market 2022-2027 | Global Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global mobile security market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.27% during 2022-2027. Mobile security consists of measures that are undertaken for protecting sensitive data stored and transmitted by mobile devices through personal identification numbers (PINs), passwords, and pattern screen locks. It offers endpoint protection, email security, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), and mobile enterprise management (EMM) platform depending on the requirements of the user. Several enterprises are increasingly relying on mobile security services to minimize risks, secure devices against accidental loss and malware threats, and restrict unauthorized network access.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Mobile Security Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising popularity of mobile security with other network security solutions to manage users and their devices remotely and combat the threat of cyberattacks and breaches is one of the prime factors driving the market growth. The increasing use of mobile devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and portable universal serial bus (USB) memory sticks is boosting the market growth. The emerging trend of smart electronic devices and the rising popularity of the internet of things (IoT) are other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Mobile Security Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the mobile security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Google Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

• Trend Micro

• Verizon Communication Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mobile security market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, operating system, end user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Operating System:

• IOS

• Android

• Windows

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Individual

• Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

