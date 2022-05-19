Council expected to reach preliminary agreement on the County's Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program at meeting on May 19

|
Montgomery County Planning Board Appointment
Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to appoint Montgomery County Planning Board candidate Carol Rubin, who was previously appointed to the Planning Board in Oct. 2021 for a partial term which is scheduled to end on June 14, 2022. On Feb. 25, 2022, the Council advertised the vacancy for a full-term which ends June 2026. Ms. Rubin re-applied for the full-term vacancy. Staff from the Office of the County Attorney conducted Ms. Rubin’s financial disclosure interviews and determined that there are no conflicts.
The Planning Board serves as the Council’s principal adviser on land use planning and community planning. Planning Board members also serve as commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). Members serve four-year terms and are limited to two full terms. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. In addition to Ms. Rubin (Democrat), current Board members are Chair Casey Anderson (Democrat), Gerald Cichy (Republican), Tina Patterson (Unaffiliated) and Partap Verma (Democrat).
Resolution to approve FY23 Transportation Fees, Charges and Fares
Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to set FY23 transportation fees, charges and fares. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (DOT) conducted a Fare Equity Study for Ride On. Based on information from this study, the County Executive is recommending reintroducing the basic Ride On fare at $1, which is half the pre-pandemic fare. Express routes that charged $4.25 before the fare holiday would also have their fares reduced to one dollar. The monthly pass charge would be reduced from $45 to $22.50. If approved, the new fare structure would go into effect in July 2022, when the fare holiday is set to expire. The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee recommends approval.
The Council staff report will be available on May 19.
Resolution to establish FY23 Solid Waste Service Charges
Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve FY23 solid waste charges. The County Executive’s recommended charges vary depending on the services provided. For single-family residential property owners, the charges will increase between 12.8 and 20.2 percent. Multi-family property owners will see increases ranging from two to 3.1 percent. Non-residential customers will see increases of 3.1 percent. Tipping fees charged at the Shady Grove Transfer Station are recommended to remain unchanged from FY22 levels.
The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. The T&E Committee recommends approval.
Resolution to establish FY23 Water Quality Protection Charge
Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the FY23 Water Quality Protection Charge equivalent residential unit (ERU) rate for FY23. The County Executive recommends an ERU rate of $119.50, which is an increase of $6 or 5.3 percent from the FY22 approved rate of $113.50. This proposed resolution is consistent with the County Executive’s FY23 Recommended Operating Budget.
The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. The T&E Committee recommends approval.
Resolution to approve the FY23 WSSC System Development Charge
Introduce, suspension of rules and vote expected: The Council is expected to introduce, suspend the rules of procedure and vote to approve the FY23 System Development Charge (SDC). The SDC is paid by new development to cover the impact it has on WSSC Water infrastructure. Each year, both Montgomery and Prince George's Counties must approve an annual SDC and the maximum allowable charge. The T&E Committee recommended approval.
Resolution to approve Executive Regulation 6-22, Systems Benefit Charges - Residential Waste Estimates
Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Executive Regulation 6-22 which established the estimated amount of solid waste generated per dwelling unit, considering the size of each single-family and each multi-family unit in a building.
Estimates of per household solid waste generation are necessary to calculate the single-family residential and multi-family residential base and incremental system benefit charges. The systems benefit charges assumed in the FY23 Recommended Budget for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Recycling and Resource Management Division (RRMD) in the Council’s preliminary approval of the FY23 Recycling and Resource Management on May 12 are based on an estimated annual generation of 1.8690 tons of solid waste per single-family residence and 0.8684 tons of solid waste per multi-family residence.
Resolution to approve FY23 Annual Transportation Plan Grant Application Request for Operating and Capital Funding Assistance
Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the FY23 annual Transportation Plan grant application. On an annual basis, DOT submits the Annual Transportation Plan grant application to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to fund Section 5307 Capital and Operating Assistance, Section 5309 (federal) Capital Assistance, Section 5311 Operating Assistance (rural routes 76 and 90), Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (Call-n-Ride Program) and Large Urban Operating Assistance Program.