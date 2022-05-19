Council expected to reach preliminary agreement on the County's Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program at meeting on May 19

MARYLAND, May 19 - Also on May 19: Council vote on Montgomery County Planning Board appointment The Council will meet on Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m. to take straw votes on the operating and capital budgets and reconcile the Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The meeting will also include two proclamations. The first will be presented by Councilmember Jawando to recognize the retirement of Kim Jones, the executive director of the the Nonprofit Village. The second will be presented at 1 p.m. by Council President Albornoz and County Executive Elrich to recognize Older Americans Month. More detail on each agenda item is provided below. Montgomery County Planning Board Appointment Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to appoint Montgomery County Planning Board candidate Carol Rubin, who was previously appointed to the Planning Board in Oct. 2021 for a partial term which is scheduled to end on June 14, 2022. On Feb. 25, 2022, the Council advertised the vacancy for a full-term which ends June 2026. Ms. Rubin re-applied for the full-term vacancy. Staff from the Office of the County Attorney conducted Ms. Rubin’s financial disclosure interviews and determined that there are no conflicts. The Planning Board serves as the Council’s principal adviser on land use planning and community planning. Planning Board members also serve as commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). Members serve four-year terms and are limited to two full terms. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. In addition to Ms. Rubin (Democrat), current Board members are Chair Casey Anderson (Democrat), Gerald Cichy (Republican), Tina Patterson (Unaffiliated) and Partap Verma (Democrat). Resolution to approve FY23 Transportation Fees, Charges and Fares Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to set FY23 transportation fees, charges and fares. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (DOT) conducted a Fare Equity Study for Ride On. Based on information from this study, the County Executive is recommending reintroducing the basic Ride On fare at $1, which is half the pre-pandemic fare. Express routes that charged $4.25 before the fare holiday would also have their fares reduced to one dollar. The monthly pass charge would be reduced from $45 to $22.50. If approved, the new fare structure would go into effect in July 2022, when the fare holiday is set to expire. The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee recommends approval. The Council staff report will be available on May 19. Resolution to establish FY23 Solid Waste Service Charges Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve FY23 solid waste charges. The County Executive’s recommended charges vary depending on the services provided. For single-family residential property owners, the charges will increase between 12.8 and 20.2 percent. Multi-family property owners will see increases ranging from two to 3.1 percent. Non-residential customers will see increases of 3.1 percent. Tipping fees charged at the Shady Grove Transfer Station are recommended to remain unchanged from FY22 levels. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. The T&E Committee recommends approval. Resolution to establish FY23 Water Quality Protection Charge Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the FY23 Water Quality Protection Charge equivalent residential unit (ERU) rate for FY23. The County Executive recommends an ERU rate of $119.50, which is an increase of $6 or 5.3 percent from the FY22 approved rate of $113.50. This proposed resolution is consistent with the County Executive’s FY23 Recommended Operating Budget. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. The T&E Committee recommends approval. Resolution to approve the FY23 WSSC System Development Charge Introduce, suspension of rules and vote expected: The Council is expected to introduce, suspend the rules of procedure and vote to approve the FY23 System Development Charge (SDC). The SDC is paid by new development to cover the impact it has on WSSC Water infrastructure. Each year, both Montgomery and Prince George's Counties must approve an annual SDC and the maximum allowable charge. The T&E Committee recommended approval. Resolution to approve Executive Regulation 6-22, Systems Benefit Charges - Residential Waste Estimates Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Executive Regulation 6-22 which established the estimated amount of solid waste generated per dwelling unit, considering the size of each single-family and each multi-family unit in a building. Estimates of per household solid waste generation are necessary to calculate the single-family residential and multi-family residential base and incremental system benefit charges. The systems benefit charges assumed in the FY23 Recommended Budget for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Recycling and Resource Management Division (RRMD) in the Council’s preliminary approval of the FY23 Recycling and Resource Management on May 12 are based on an estimated annual generation of 1.8690 tons of solid waste per single-family residence and 0.8684 tons of solid waste per multi-family residence. Resolution to approve FY23 Annual Transportation Plan Grant Application Request for Operating and Capital Funding Assistance Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the FY23 annual Transportation Plan grant application. On an annual basis, DOT submits the Annual Transportation Plan grant application to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to fund Section 5307 Capital and Operating Assistance, Section 5309 (federal) Capital Assistance, Section 5311 Operating Assistance (rural routes 76 and 90), Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (Call-n-Ride Program) and Large Urban Operating Assistance Program. FY23 Operating Budget and FY23-28 CIP Community Grants NDA Review: The Council will review the Community Grants Non-departmental Account (NDA), which provides one-time grants directly to organizations in the community. The FY23 total recommended budget for this NDA is more than $10.3 million, which is an increase of $644,498 from the FY22 approved budget. Community organizations are critical to an effective network of services and are often able to provide these services in a more cost-effective, culturally appropriate and flexible way than County Government. They are also able to leverage community resources that may be unavailable to the County Government. Montgomery County Green Bank NDA Review: The Council will review the FY23 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Green Bank NDA. The recommended FY23 budget for this NDA is more than $18.6 million. This NDA was created in FY23 after the Council adopted Bill 44-21, which created an annual funding mechanism for the Montgomery County Green Bank. The Green Bank was designated by the Council to leverage public and private investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the County. The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and T&E Committee reviewed this NDA at a meeting held on May 5 and recommends approval of this budget. Operating Budget and Capital Budget Wrap-Up and Reconciliation Review: The Council is expected to reach a preliminary agreement on the County’s $6.3 billion FY23 Operating Budget, the FY23 Capital Budget and the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program. The Council staff reports with additional details will be available on Tuesday, May 19. Resolution to extend time for Council Action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from May 19, 2022, to July 18, 2022 Vote expected on resolution to extend time only: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to extend time for the Council to review and act on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from May 19 to July 18, 2022. The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to current the General Plan for the County. It sets a vision for the county and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources. The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Planning Board Draft was transmitted to the Council on April 13, 2021. Two public hearings were held on June 17 and June 29, 2021. Then, the PHED Committee held nine meetings to review the draft plan. The Committee completed its review on Oct. 25, incorporating its recommended changes into a PHED Committee Draft Plan. The PHED Committee’s draft will be the basis for Council review and discussion. Before beginning its work, the Council held two listening sessions with close to 150 speakers and the five Regional Service Center Advisory Boards hosted discussions about Thrive at their January meetings. The Council will discuss the next steps for the PHED Committee’s Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan including the racial equity and social justice review. The Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) recommends conducting a chapter-by-chapter, in-depth review of the policies and practices recommended using best practices for developing racially and socially equitable policies, as well as a new chapter that describes the historical and current drivers of racial and social inequities in land use, housing and transportation. The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html. The Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15; residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings. The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged. Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.