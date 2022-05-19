India Internet of Things Market to Expand at a CAGR of 13.87% Over 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

India Internet of Things Market

According to IMARC report, The India internet of things market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.87% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Internet of Things Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Internet of Things (IOT) market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India internet of things market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.87% during 2022-2027.

Internet of things (IoT) refers to the network of objects embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies. It helps connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet. It enables the sharing and collecting of data with minimal human intervention. As a result, it is widely utilized across the retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation sectors.

Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the rising penetration of high-speed internet in India. In line with this, rapid advancements in technology, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, new connectivity protocols, and blockchain, are catalyzing the demand for IoT solutions. Besides this, the growing employment of IoT in smart homes, connected vehicles, traffic management systems, smart wearables, and healthcare solutions is positively influencing the market across the country. Additionally, rapid digitization across the agriculture, education, financial services, and logistics industries is providing a boost to the demand for IoT in the country.

India Internet of Things Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Connectivity

Breakup by Application:

• Smart Home

• Smart Wearables

• Smart Cities

• Smart Grid

• IoT Industrial Internet

• IoT Connected Cars

• IoT Connected Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Vertical:

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Public and Services

• Transportation

• Retail

• Individuals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

