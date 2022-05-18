Arrest Made in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the 1700 block of Jackson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was a rideshare driver, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied; however, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Demarco Harris, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###