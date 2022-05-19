Submit Release
Việt Nam Blockchain Summit 2022 to take place in July

VIETNAM, May 19

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Blockchain Summit 2022 will take place at the National Conference Centre of Việt Nam in Hà Nội on July 21-22.

The event will bring together more than 2,500 delegates from management units, enterprises, investment funds, domestic and international organisations and individuals.

The summit is an annual event on a national and international scale. Being organised for the first time by VINASA and Việt Nam Blockchain Association, the programme is oriented to become a prestigious annual destination, in the chain of events of the blockchain world.

This year’s event is organised to accompany the Government, agencies, ministries, sectors and businesses in orienting, developing, and promoting the application of blockchain technology in Việt Nam, and at the same time making an impression on the country’s blockchain development, creating a destination for investors, developers in the region and the world. — VNS

Việt Nam Blockchain Summit 2022 to take place in July

