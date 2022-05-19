Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,082 in the last 365 days.

LATEST HEALTH TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR TRAVELERS FROM AMERICAN SAMOA ENTERING SAMOA – 19th May 2022;

SAMOA, May 19 - Click below to see revised Health Entry requirements from the Ministry of Health for Travelers from American Samoa, as of 19th May 2022, for your information.

Please note this travel advise ALL PASSENGERS TRAVELLING IN TO SAMOA FROM AMERICAN SAMOA EITHER BY AIR OR BY SEA,

Reminder for ALL passengers to wear masks inflight and on arrival.

All documents are on the Ministry of Health’s website for reference

MOH website: https://www.health.gov.ws/

You just read:

LATEST HEALTH TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR TRAVELERS FROM AMERICAN SAMOA ENTERING SAMOA – 19th May 2022;

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.