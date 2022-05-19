LATEST HEALTH TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR TRAVELERS FROM AMERICAN SAMOA ENTERING SAMOA – 19th May 2022;

SAMOA, May 19 - Click below to see revised Health Entry requirements from the Ministry of Health for Travelers from American Samoa, as of 19th May 2022, for your information.

Please note this travel advise ALL PASSENGERS TRAVELLING IN TO SAMOA FROM AMERICAN SAMOA EITHER BY AIR OR BY SEA,

Reminder for ALL passengers to wear masks inflight and on arrival.

All documents are on the Ministry of Health’s website for reference

MOH website: https://www.health.gov.ws/