BREAKING: Thursday 1pm Tampa Press Conference With Father of Man Killed by FBI

Father of Victim of FBI Killing to Accept Bloody Belongings from FBI – Continues to call for justice and reform against the killing of unarmed civilians by LEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of Hassan Shibly, Esq.05/19/2022Father and Personal Representative to provide update on conclusion of legal proceedings to hold FBI accountable in the killing of Ibragim Todashev.Abdulbaki Todashev, the father of Ibragim Todashev, a Florida man shot and killed by the FBI in his Florida home, has arrived from Russia this week to collect the bloody clothes and artifacts belonging to his son along with other evidence that were recently released by the FBI.He will receive the blood stained items today, Thursday May 19th 2022 at the residence of his family representative, Hassan Shibly. Media is welcome to cover this solemn event and examine firsthand the items confiscated as evidence in the FBI killing of Ibragim Todashev, that the FBI recently released after withholding it from the family for 9 years. This comes at the conclusion Todashev V. United States and Aaron McFarlane in the United States Court of Appeals for the eleventh circuit, Case No. 20-14805-HH.“The killing of Ibragim and subsequent lack of accountability for law enforcement perfectly reflects everything that is wrong with the culture of police brutality in America. Ibragim Todashev was unarmed when he was killed in cold blood by FBI agent Aaron McFarlane. McFarlane had no business being an FBI agent in the first place. He was sued twice for police brutality and subjected to four internal affairs investigations. McFarlane’s narrative contradicted the evidence but the family was never allowed to have discovery into the death of Ibragim and is only being given some of the evidence in possession of the FBI 9 painful years later. The federal government relied on laws written to protect itself to ensure not only that McFarlane was cleared, like every other FBI agent involved in a shooting, but also that the Todashev family never got their day in court to confront their son’s killer in a trial for the public to examine the evidence first-hand. This case is a prime example of why US laws that shield law enforcement officers who kill unarmed civilians must be changed and is an example of why America unfortunately leads the world in killings by law enforcement. This is only one out of far too many killings of unarmed civilians by law enforcement which plagues this country. It also highlights the destructive practices surrounding the FBI targeting of the Muslim community” said Family Representative, Hassan ShiblyWhat: Press Conference by Father of Ibragim Todashev as he receives his son’s bloody belongings provided by FBI.When: 5/19/2022, 1:00 pmWhere: Residence of Family Representative, Hassan Shibly, in Tampa, Florida (Contact Hassan Shibly with the information below for address)Media Contact: Hassan Shibly, Esq. Hassan@shiblylaw.com, 813-541-4321