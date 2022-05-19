Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:22 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 19-year-old Elijah Swann, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).