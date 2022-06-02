PharmaCircle to Showcase its Newest Product – Smart Search - at BIO International

Precise Pharma Business Intelligence At Your Fingertips BIO QR CODE FOR ATTENDEES

PharmaCircle Offers the Smart Search Trial Version to the BIO Attendees and Participants during the Event in San Diego, between June 13-16th

We are excited to attend BIO International in person this year. We will offer a one week trial to PharmaCircle Smart Search to the Convention attendees.” — Thomas DePaul , Vice President, Sales & Marketing

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- PharmaCircle , the leading provider of authoritative information, global insight, and expert analysis on the pharmaceutical, biotech, drug delivery technology and device industries, participates at the BIO International event to showcase its latest innovation Smart Search.PharmaCircle delivers a comprehensive view into drug, biologics and combination product development and innovation worldwide, and a combined scientific, regulatory, supply chain, and commercial perspective of the competitive landscape. Thomas DePaul , Vice President, Sales & Marketing stated: " PharmaCircle Smart Search delivers a search experience that yields precise results quickly and effectively, and includes company profile reports, pipeline and product intelligence, and industry news. PharmaCircle has been attending BIO International for over a decade. We are looking forward to be there in person this year. Moreover, we will offer a one week trial to PharmaCircle Smart Search to the BIO International Convention attendees.""Indeed, we are excited to see our clients in-person at BIO International as the convention has been online the past two years. Our clients have been telling us that it’s hard to find good data. PharmaCircle is the best they have ever seen. See for yourself at PharmaCircle Booth #4315 ." quoted Chris Kelley, Manager of Client Services at PharmaCircle.PharmaCircle offers four subscription levels depending on your research needs. Please go to www.pharmacircle.com/info/products to view a comparison chart. The differences and use cases are as follows:-PharmaCircle Smart Search is great for prospecting and researching companies on the go, and tracks product and pipeline information for drugs and biologics from early development through to market maturity.-PharmaCircle Professional adds epidemiology and sales forecast data, strategic deals analysis and venture capital and funding tracking.-PharmaCircle Elite includes formulation, patent exclusivity, supply chain and technology information.-PharmaCircle Premium provides a complete online library of enhanced content sets and analysis tools, covering formulation, discovery, supply chain, regulatory and business intelligence.To sign-up for the trial version of PharmaCircle Smart Search visit our BIO International Convention Booth #4315; scan the QR code or go to Pharmacircle.com/info/trial. Trial Promo Code: BIOPR622You can also email us at info@pharmacircle.com to schedule a one-on-one demo meeting.About PHARMACIRCLE: Since 2003, PharmaCircle has been providing clients with the integrated data, powerful analysis tools and industry knowledge needed to solve complex, real world challenges in product development and innovation. PharmaCircle serves commercial and emerging stage life sciences companies and suppliers from around the world. Most of the top 50 pharmaceutical and biologics companies in the world are longstanding clients. PharmaCircle provides four subscription service solutions:Smart Search, Professional, Elite and Premium. More information can be found about PharmaCircle at www.pharmacircle.com , or at info@pharmacircle.com.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PHARMACIRCLE, WATCH THIS VIDEO: