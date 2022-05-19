Last Chance to Register for Green Wine Future by Wineally

More than 160 experts and international leaders from around the world will present at Green Wine Future 2022, the largest ever wine environmental virtual summit

USA, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 160 experts and international leaders from around the world will present at Green Wine Future 2022, the largest ever wine environmental virtual summit. The event runs from May 23 to 26 and will bring together wine’s most influential names from all over the planet.Green Wine Future by Wineally is the sixth edition of a conference pioneered in 2006 under the name of the World Conference on Climate Change & Wine. This 2022 edition will be held virtually from eight world time zones, including host regions of Chile, California, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, France, Barossa Australia, and New Zealand.“We have made this edition totally virtual, less as a response to the pandemic but to reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible and to make it totally global,” declares its founder, Pancho Campo.More than 160 personalities from the wine world will provide workable responses to the climate crisis and sustainability solutions to environmental challenges in presentations addressing renewable energies, water resources, greenwashing, tourism, enology, viticulture, finance and economy, and supply concerns. Speakers include Americans Terry Wheatley, Carlo Mondavi, Jean-Charles Boisset; Spain’s Carlos Moro, Jaume Gramona, Miguel Torres; France’s Gérard Bertrand, the Bourguignon family, Nicole Rolet; Italy’s Francesco Cinzano, Riccardo Cotarella, Camilla Lunelli; Portugal’s Rob Symington, Antonio Graça, Sandra Carvão; South Africa’s Rosa Kruger, Johan Reyneke, Rollo Gabb; Australia’s Prue Henschke, Robert White, Tony Battaglene; New Zealanders Kate Lattey, Nigel Greening, Belinda Jackson; and Masters of Wine Doug Frost, Steve Smith, Martin Reyes, Andrew Caillard, Nicolas Quillé, and Liz Thach.Green Wine Future’s 16 Keynote Speakers include New Zealand’s Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, Panama’s Minister of Tourism Iván Eskilden, oceanographer Sylvia Earle, climatologist Greg Jones, research scientist Fernando Valladares, Project Drawdown’s Jonathan Foley, OIV Director General Pau Roca, sustainability scientist Kim Nicholas, and Fairtrade’s Paul Colditz.The event has the support of the OIV, California Wines, Wines of Chile, Barossa Australia, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Organization , Interprofesional del Vino de España, Viniportugal, Wines of South Africa and many of the world's leading wineries.Go to https:// greenwinefuture.com to register and benefit from a 55% discount if you belong to any organization supporting Green Wine Future 2022.Media Contacts:Balzac CommunicationsMike WangbickerMwangbickler@balzac.comChrand EventsPatricia Jimenezpatricia@chrand.esDF ConsultsDavid Furerrerufd@gmail.com