Spiral Membrane Market 2022: Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges to 2028

The increasing demand for spiral membranes in the chemical & petrochemical industry owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Spiral Membrane Market is forecast to reach USD 12.77 Billion by 2028. These fabrics are unique materials that are used in the water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry for various purposes such as for filtration of chemicals, toxins, and many others. The market for such membranes is influenced by the rising industries due to urbanization. Increasing use of such membranes, owing to growing awareness of wastewater treatment with the demand for selective separation in order to get better quality water is acting as a driving factor for this market. The stringent environmental regulations by governments in developing countries have propelled the market growth of such membranes. High expenses associated with the production of such membranes are one of the major restraints.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for market growth while factors such as the critical effects of membrane manufacturing add limitations to the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the market for membranes used for industrial purposes owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of spiral membranes. In the Asia Pacific region due to the sudden rise in population and rapid urbanization, the market for such membranes is propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China and Japan due to favorable political, social, and economic conditions are helping the market to grow. Chemical & petrochemical, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries of the APAC region are using these membranes for filtration purposes. China is the highest manufacturer and consumer of such fabrics.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting the global market growth. The global Spiral Membrane markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products and the environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, and plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Key participants are Toray Industries, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Hydranautics, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, LG Water Solutions Koch Membrane Systems, Duraflow LLC, Pall Corporation, Pentair plc, and Lanxess, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polyamide polymer type segment held the largest market share of 44.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of this segment owing to the ever-growing food & beverage, and the textile industries along with the chemical industry in this region because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. China became a leader in the world in the production and consumption of membrane products because of its low-cost labor, and the rise in urbanization with expanding economy compared with other countries.

The water & Wastewater Treatment industries held the largest market share of 34.3%% in the year 2018. Due to growth in the economy and the shifting of the population in developed countries in the urban areas. With a growing population and urbanization, the demand for clean water is also rising, which is benefiting the market growth of these membranes.

The reverse osmosis segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this technology is financially effective, advanced, and safe when compared to others. This technology is used both for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment.

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 28.4% in the year 2018. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the spiral membrane market. The countries in this region have undertaken various measures toward the water & waste treatment project, which is propelling the market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global spiral membrane market on the basis of polymer type, technology, end-users, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyamide

PS & PES

Fluoropolymers

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chemicals & Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Others

Research Methodology – Spiral Membrane Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Spiral Membrane market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Spiral Membrane market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Spiral Membrane market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Spiral Membrane market.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

