Royalton Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022, 1538 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 5, Hartland, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Linda Campbell
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont
INJURIES: Minor
Vehicle: Toyota Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Total
VEHICLE #2 (Motorcycle)
OPERATOR: David Hammerle
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
INJURIES: Serious
Vehicle: Harley Davidson Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Total
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/18/2022 at approximately 1538 hours Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Linda Campbell advising of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a Toyota Rav 4 with front end damage and a motorcycle on its side in front of the vehicle. Both operators were transported by ambulance to DHMC to be treated for injuries. Investigation into the cause of the crash and the extent of possible injuries is currently on-going. At this time, speed does not appear to be factor in this crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information on this crash is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.