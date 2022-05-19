Royalton Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022, 1538 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 5, Hartland, VT

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Linda Campbell

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont

INJURIES: Minor

Vehicle: Toyota Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Total

VEHICLE #2 (Motorcycle)

OPERATOR: David Hammerle

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

INJURIES: Serious

Vehicle: Harley Davidson Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Total

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/18/2022 at approximately 1538 hours Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Linda Campbell advising of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a Toyota Rav 4 with front end damage and a motorcycle on its side in front of the vehicle. Both operators were transported by ambulance to DHMC to be treated for injuries. Investigation into the cause of the crash and the extent of possible injuries is currently on-going. At this time, speed does not appear to be factor in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information on this crash is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.