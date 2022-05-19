Katie Mueller Joins CURevl as Executive Vice President of Business Development

CURevl logo

Credit union industry veteran brings hands-on experience in operations, business development, financial literacy and training, and customer experience.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl), a CUSO committed to helping credit unions attract new members leveraging education finance, announced Katie Mueller is joining the team as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In her new role, Katie will be responsible for leading the business development efforts for CURevl, leveraging her decades of experience in the credit union industry to grow the client base while focusing on profitability.

“As a longtime client Katie made us and our lending platform better by challenging us to meet the specific needs of her credit union and their desire to provide their members the best possible experience,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “As the newest addition to our CURevl family we look forward to her sharing her direct experience with private student loans and speaking to other credit unions about the benefits to them and their members.”

“I have seen firsthand what a credit union can accomplish by offering student loans as part of their financial product offerings,” said Katie Mueller. “I’m incredibly excited to work for a company that not only cares about helping credit unions expand their loan offerings but also really cares about and considers the entire college journey for families and students.”



For additional information about education finance products and CURevl, visit curevl.com.

About CU REVL LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is an education-focused credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program