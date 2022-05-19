Launch of the Justice ForOM Summit Series and EcoVVear Fashion Show to Combat Racism and the Climate Crises on May 21

International Justice Alliance Nonprofit Organization www.internationaljusticealliance.org The EcoVVear Fashion Show, in collaboration with the EcoKnowMix Emergence Network. www.ecovvear.com www.ecoknowmix.com Guest Speakers at the Justice ForOM Summit Series on May 21, 2022 Sponsors of the Launch of the Justice ForOM Summit Series and EcoVVear Fashion Show

The events, organized by International Justice Alliance and Global CitiZen Sentinel, will be held at the Marwah Estate in Malibu with celebrities and activists.

...We hope the thoughtful discussions that come from this historic summit will lead to changes in policies that do more harm than good for minorities in America,” — Timothy Milner, Board Member of International Justice Alliance

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion designers and activists will converge for a good cause to battle the ongoing climate crises and racial disparities at the launch of the Justice ForOM Summit Series and the EcoVVear Fashion Show. The events, which are organized by International Justice Alliance and Global CitiZen Sentinel, will feature numerous celebrities, philanthropists, and influencers supporting the event at the cliffside Marwah Estate in Malibu.

International Justice Alliance’s mission reflects the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr:

“We must see now that the evils of racism, economic exploitation, and militarism are all tied together. And you can't get rid of one without getting rid of the other.”

This exclusive fundraiser addresses the disturbingly similar root causes of racial hate crimes, racial injustices, and climate crises. The events include the inaugural Justice ForOM Summit Series intended to help conscientious brands positively impact climate change, and provide innovative strategies to combat racial disparities. An expert panel will discuss investments in equitable eco opportunities, ways to eliminate wrongful convictions, and prevent hate crimes in the wake of the Buffalo massacre. The EcoVVear Fashion Show will also hold a moment of silence to remember victims of violent hate crimes.

“Racially-motivated injustices continue in the U.S. and have a devastating effect on the lives of men and women, especially Blacks and Hispanics. We hope the thoughtful discussions that come from this historic summit will lead to changes in policies that do more harm than good for minorities in America,” said Timothy Milner, Board Member of International Justice Alliance.

Guest speakers at the event include several influential experts: Bart Fisher (Nobel Peace Prize nominee); Obie Anthony (Activist, founder of Exonerated Nation); Marvin Mutch (Activist, Director of Advocacy at the Prison Reentry Network); Paul Stewart (Reform Activist and Oscar Award Winner); and David Greenwald (founder of Davis Vanguard); Pastor J. Edgar Boyd (Senior Minister of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of L.A.); Amy Povah (Filmmaker and Founder of CAN-DO Foundation); Anita L. Wills (Author, Activist); Patty Lopez (Former CA State Assembly Member and Founder Mujer Alpha); Dr. Bobby Kalotee (Chairman of Friends For Good Health); Sajjad Ali Taj (Councilmember City of Artesia); Dr. Madeline McClenney (Founder of Exodus Foundation); Dr. Sanjana Jon (Social Activist and Fashion Designer); Jani Vishwanath (Founder Healing Lives in Dubai) and Rajendra Vora (Founder of Jain Social Group).

"I know the personal destruction that occurs when an innocent person is sent to prison. I have lived it and still live in its aftermath," said Obie Anthony.

The EcoVVear Fashion Show, in collaboration with the EcoKnowMix Emergence Network, will be the first of many events to promote eco-sustainability and racial justice reform with the brand EcoVVear as its fashion certification program. Fashion designers confirmed for the event include: Avvakend, Shivali Kalra, Mariya Milovidova, Sanjana Jon, EcoVVear and more.

The Justice ForOM Summit Series will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a red carpet event at 5 p.m. The EcoVVear Fashion Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Tax deductible donations can be made to the International Justice Alliance, 501(c)(3) at InternationalJusticeAlliance.org. Tickets sold for the event support the organization and its causes. To purchase tickets, visit http://malibu-justiceforom.eventbrite.com/

Stay connected with International Justice Alliance on Instagram @internationaljusticealliance. EcoVVear on Instagram @ecovvear. Ecoknowmix on Instagram @Eco.Knowmix

For Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact: Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949.244.9769.

About International Justice Alliance, Inc. (www.InternationalJusticeAlliance.org) An evolution from their sister organization, American Justice Alliance, International Justice Alliance (“IJA”) continues the urgent need for a world-wide mother organization for, among other causes, to defend the falsely accused and wrongfully convicted to find sanctuary, support and relief lead to the genesis of American Justice Alliance and now International Justice Alliance. IJA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, approved by the IRS as a tax-exempt, charitable organization. One of our core goals is to ensure a fair trial for every defendant in a criminal case, without which, "justice for all'' would ring hollow. In instances, where due process was clearly violated and where evidence of factual innocence was not presented to the jury/adjudicators (sometimes due to "newly discovered", but in some instances, as a result of it being withheld by some malicious police/ prosecutors) the need to ensure post-conviction relief could not be more compelling. (Email: info@internationaljusticealliance.org)

About EcoKnowMix (www.EcoKnowmix.com) Through its EcoKnowmix Emergence Network, EcoKnowmix is a business network and community platform that promotes eco-sustainable investments, diversity, ethical entrepreneurship, renewable resources, and sustainable policies. The mission is to create conscientious products and thoughtful consumerism. By working with charities, such as the International Justice Alliance, EcoKnowmix supports changing the world for good, not just for the moment. (Email: info@ecoknowmix.com)

Save The Plant with Style! @EcoVVear + DeRacism