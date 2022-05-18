AG News Release: CSEA and DHS Partner to Provide Employment Opportunities Through Pilot Program To Strengthen Families

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General’s Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services (DHS) are providing a valuable opportunity for non-custodial parents to participate in a pilot program to earn competitive wages through more than 2,200 participating companies.

SEE Hawaii Work is a no-cost program that equips and empowers participants who aspire to find and maintain employment in areas of their choice.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this program job placement assistance, filling out an employment application, or prepping for a job interview, consider meeting with program advisors on:

Date: May 25 or May 27

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon

Location: Kapolei State Office Bldg, 601 Kamokila Blvd, Kapolei

Walk-ins are welcome

For more information contact: (808) 692-7144 or email [email protected].

SEE Hawaii Work staff will:

Assist in identifying your interests, abilities, and job goals

Assist in developing your job resume, interview skills and anything else that you may need to prepare for that job

Provide you with available job opportunities that match with your interests and goals

Refer your application or resume to those SEE employers that you choose

Provide continual support through your own SEE Job Coach.



Attorney General Shikada said: “The goal is for parents to be able to provide needed support for their children and I thank the hard-working employees of the Department’s Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Department of Human Services for putting this important event together.”

DHS Director, Cathy Betts shared: “This is a unique opportunity to help the families of Hawai`i by providing non-custodial parents with employment readiness and options. This is the first time that DHS and CSEA have collaborated on a project like this and we are excited to see how many families will benefit from it.”

The Hawaii State Child Support Enforcement Agency is a division within the Department of the Attorney General and works in partnership with the Federal Office of Child Support Enforcement and other State and local agencies to ensure that our Keiki (children) have the ongoing financial support of both parents, by providing a system for payments and disbursements of court-ordered child support.

The Department of Human Services’ mission is to encourage self-sufficiency and support the well-being of individuals, families and communities in Hawai‘i. The department provides services and benefits, including food/financial assistance, child care support, health insurance access through Medicaid, social services for children and adults, vocational rehabilitation, public housing, services for those experiencing houselessness, youth services, as well as administrative services and commissions.

For more information, contact:Gary H. Yamashiroya Amanda Stevens

Special Assistant to the Attorney General Public Information Officer

(808) 586-1284 Department of Human Services

Email: [email protected] (808) 586-4892

Web:http://ag.hawaii.gov Email:[email protected]

Twitter: @ATGHIgov