Following his debut smash, New York-based Guayanese rapper PUG is back with upbeat hip-hop track ‘Need Love’ Out Now

PUG is a unique artist with an amazing spirit and his soul shines through in every line of his praise revolution filled songs.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUT NOW - Rapper and hip-hop artist PUG (aka Praises Unto GOD) is a self-starter and his new single ‘NEED LOVE’ is a direct reflection of the hard work, positivity and dedication to staying true to himself. For his sophomore release, the New York-based Guyanese artist brings together essential elements of gospel, reggae, hip-hop, soul, and R&B in a thought-provoking art form.
The track is backed up by a bouncing trap beat and a deeply-grooved bass line over which PUG’s subtly graveled voice delivers his tight lyrics. He paints a picture of a fast-paced lifestyle of “party all day, party all night, even though we in for a long ride” which reflected New York City’s carpe diem attitude embracing the now. ‘NEED LOVE’ keeps moving its way forward on the staccato beats and driving bass, conveying the artist’s determination to keep going after his dreams while keeping his faith at the forefront of everything he does. As PUG shares, "Everybody needs love from the man up above.”
NEED LOVE’ is out now via the artist’s own independent record label PUG Entertainment. Olson Van Rossum is known as PUG (Praises Unto GOD) a multi-talented artist on the rise. Born in Georgetown, Guyana on February 27th, 1982, he lived there until December 1993 after which he arrived in Brooklyn, New York. Experiencing both worlds and their contrasting influences has made him unique in his corner of the hip-hop genre. As you’ll hear in the new single ‘NEED LOVE’, as well as the debut release ‘Time To Celebrate’, PUG’s background in Guyana has exposed him to its sound to its rich culture of art, music, and dance. Whereas, coming to live in New York gave creative access to broad opportunities and renewed ambition where a person can reach their highest potential.
His debut smash single ‘Time To Celebrate’, which received major press support from multiple blog placements on Block Club TV, Jamsphere, All Unsigned, Daily Music Roll, Cool Running DJs and more. The track then went on the chart at #12 on the Top #50 WORLDWIDE GOSPEL/Inspirational airplay charts as reported by Digital Radio Tracker (DTR is a leading global internet radio monitoring company that tracks radio airplay of songs played over 5000+ radio stations around the globe).
