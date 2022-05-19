Global Tubular Membrane Market would Register a Healthy Growth of USD 1.38 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Tubular Membrane Market By Type (Membrane Bioreactor, Reverse Osmosis, Micro Filtration, Nano Filtration, And Others), End-User Applications (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Leather, Textiles And, Pharmaceuticals), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global tubular membranes market is expected to grow from USD 0.78 billion in 2019 to USD 1.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant player region-wise, and it is also expected to lead this market in future. Factors like urbanization, growing population, an increasing number of industries and a large number of coal industries and thermal power plants present in India and China is driving the growth of this market. North America is the second-largest market, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to urbanization and a growing number of industries.

Some of the key players in the tubular membrane market are Porex Corporation, Pentair Plc, Plansee, PCI Membranes, Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Spintek Filtration Inc., Dynatec Systems Inc, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Duraflow LLC, and Hyflux Ltd.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of types, end-user applications, and regions. The type segment includes membrane bioreactor, reverse osmosis, micro-filtration, nano-filtration, and others. Reverse osmosis sector accounts for the largest market share owing to its use in the zero liquid discharge and growing demand for ZLD systems. Based on end-user applications, this market is segmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & power, food & beverage, leather, textiles and, pharmaceuticals. The energy and power is the largest segment because water is extensively used in power and energy-generating industries; therefore, tubular membranes find application here, and this is fuelling the growth in this segment.

In 2018 Aquaporin A/S and Berghof Membranes announced they had entered into a merger in for commercialization of tubular forward osmosis membrane technology. This merger would help the food and beverage industry to dispose of wastewater which is chemical-free.

As the environmental pollution is rising people are becoming more aware, and the governments have made stringent rules & regulations regarding the wastewater disposal from various industries which is having a positive effect on the tubular membrane market.

About the report:

The global tubular membranes market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

