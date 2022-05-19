Watch live: Gov. Cox to celebrate his first 500 days in office with a live public event

SALT LAKE CITY (May 18, 2022) — Join Gov. Spencer Cox as he marks his first 500 days with a live public event. He’ll discuss significant milestones and achievements outlined in his One Utah Roadmap, his plans for the second half of his term, and his extreme optimism for Utah’s future.

Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah and host of “The Hinckley Report with Jason Perry,” will interview Gov. Cox followed by audience questions.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and available here. The event will also be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and website.

