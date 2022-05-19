Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,071 in the last 365 days.

Update: No I-17 restrictions needed Wednesday night (May 18) for light rail bridge work in north Phoenix

I-17 shield (1).PNGPHOENIX – Following progress made Tuesday night, scheduled closures or lane restrictions along Interstate 17 in Phoenix will not be needed tonight (Wednesday night, May 18) for construction of Valley Metro light rail bridge structures over the freeway north of Dunlap Avenue.

Valley Metro's construction team has canceled Wednesday night's planned I-17 restrictions, including a northbound closure between Northern and Peoria avenues. The following restrictions on Thursday and Friday nights (May 19-20) are planned:

  • Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes open) between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (May 20) and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 21). Plan on southbound I-17 ramp closures in the area. Detours: Alternate routes away from the overnight restrictions include eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51.

Note: Valley Metro and ADOT will provide updates as needed. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

You just read:

Update: No I-17 restrictions needed Wednesday night (May 18) for light rail bridge work in north Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.