Update: No I-17 restrictions needed Wednesday night (May 18) for light rail bridge work in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – Following progress made Tuesday night, scheduled closures or lane restrictions along Interstate 17 in Phoenix will not be needed tonight (Wednesday night, May 18) for construction of Valley Metro light rail bridge structures over the freeway north of Dunlap Avenue.

Valley Metro's construction team has canceled Wednesday night's planned I-17 restrictions, including a northbound closure between Northern and Peoria avenues. The following restrictions on Thursday and Friday nights (May 19-20) are planned:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes open) between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (May 20) and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 21). Plan on southbound I-17 ramp closures in the area. Detours: Alternate routes away from the overnight restrictions include eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51.

Note: Valley Metro and ADOT will provide updates as needed. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.