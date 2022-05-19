Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.18.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Holly Child, 48, of San Jose, has been appointed Chief Data Research Officer at the Office of Youth and Community Restoration at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Child has served as Director of the Research and Development Unit at Santa Clara County Probation Department since 2016. She was Program Manager of Justice Projects at Applied Survey Research from 2015 to 2016. Child was Program Manager and Research Associate at Children and Family Futures at the National Center for Substance Abuse and Child Welfare from 2010 to 2015. She was Department Chair of the Criminal Justice Department at Saginaw Valley State University from 2006 to 2010. Child was Director of the Crime & Justice and Community Development Units for the Center for Urban Studies at Wayne State University from 2002 to 2006. She was a Research Associate at the Corrections Institute at the University of Cincinnati from 1999 to 2002. Child was Research Associate at Talbert House from 1999 to 2001. She earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Evaluation and Research from Wayne State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. Child is a Democrat.

Adam Dondro, 40, of Carmichael, has been appointed Director of the Office of Systems Integration and Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency, where he has served as Agency Chief Information Officer since 2017. Dondro was Assistant Director of Horizontal Integration at the California Department of Social Services from 2013 to 2017. He was Assistant Secretary for External Affairs at the California Department of Technology from 2010 to 2013. Dondro was Budget Committee Consultant and Legislative Aide at the California State Assembly from 2005 to 2010. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $194,868. Dondro is a Democrat.

Jason Paguio, 36, of Coronado, has been appointed to the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs. Paguio has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Business Association San Diego and the Asian Business Association Foundation since 2019, Political Director for the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce since 2020, Director for North America at Dalman & Narborough since 2006 and a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary since 2017. He was a Land Use Advisor for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors from 2017 to 2019 and Chief of Staff for the Office of the Deputy Mayor, City of Chula Vista from 2015 to 2017. Paguio is a member of the City of Coronado Mobility Commission. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Paguio is a Democrat.

José G. González, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Boating and Waterways Commission. González has been a Partner at the Avarna Group since 2017. He was a Fellow at the Pisces Foundation from 2019 to 2020, Founder and Executive Director of Latino Outdoors via Community Initiatives from 2013 to 2017, Latino Outreach and Education Manager for the Tuolumne River Trust from 2013 to 2014, and a Butler Koshland Fellow at Radio Bilingue from 2012 to 2013. González was Faculty at National Hispanic University from 2011 to 2013, Faculty at Eastside College Preparatory School from 2009 to 2010, and Faculty and Coordinator at Douglass Middle School, Woodland Unified School District from 2005 to 2007. González is a board member of Parks California and Resource Media, a trustee of the National Recreation Foundation and the National Outdoor Leadership School and a councilor for Save the Redwoods League. González earned a Master of Science degree in behavior, education and communication from the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and Environment. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. González is a Democrat.

Nara R. Dahlbacka, 41, of Hidden Valley Lake, has been appointed to the 49th District Agricultural Association (Lake County Fair Board). Dahlbacka has been Partner at the Milo Group of California since 2022, where she was Vice President from 2018 to 2022, and Government Affairs Manager from 2016 to 2018. She was Campaign Manager for Re-Elect Jane Parker in 2016. Dahlbacka held several positions at the Law Office of Rena Rickles from 2010 to 2016, including Permit Expediter, Paralegal and Legal Assistant. She was an External Affairs Manager at the San Francisco Committee on Jobs from 2007 to 2008. Dahlbacka is a board member of Cat Town Oakland. Dahlbacka earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in playwrighting from San Francisco State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dahlbacka is a Democrat.

Traci Medina, 57, of Lakeport, has been appointed to the 49th District Agricultural Association (Lake County Fair Board). Medina has been Senior Implementation Consultant at Journal Technologies Inc since 2004. She held several positions at the Lake County Superior Court from 1994 to 2004, including IT Analyst, Trainer, Special Project Coordinator, Supervisor and Deputy Court Clerk. Medina was a Retail Clerk at Kelseyville Pharmacy from 1986 to 1994. She was a Bindery Worker at Linnell Printing from 1984 to 1985. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Medina is a Democrat.



