Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,044 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Issues First Pre-Construction Permits to Social Equity Craft Grow Licensees

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) today issued the first pre-construction permits to social equity licensees established under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which clears the way for the businesses to begin construction. The Department issued permits to Galaxy Labs, Mint Cannabis, and Star Buds Illinois.

• Galaxy Labs, located in Richton Park, is 100% Latino and Black-owned
• Mint Cannabis, located in Forest Park, is 51% Latino-owned
• Star Buds Illinois, located in Rockford, is 66% Black-owned

The cohort of craft grow licenses of which this group is a part, issued in August of 2021, is 88% Social Equity by ownership and 80% identify as nonwhite.

"When Illinois legalized cannabis, it was essential that we do what no other state has done - make sure the most impacted communities benefited," said Governor Pritzker. "I'm pleased to see that these diverse businesses are clear to start construction, and I wish them success as this market expands."

"The Department has worked with these licensees to become operational as they take the next step toward opening their doors," said Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello. "With approval in-hand, these social equity businesses are clear to start construction, creating hundreds of jobs right here in Illinois, and further expanding the existing cannabis workforce. The Department is enthusiastic to work with these licensees as they move one step closer toward opening their doors and realizing the vision of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.  We will continue to partner with its licensees and other state partners to ensure that Illinois remains a national leader not only in a safely and efficiently-regulated cannabis production, but also in creating an inclusive industry that looks like Illinois."

100% of the Department's craft grow licensees are social equity applicants. The current list of licensees is available on the department's website.

You just read:

Illinois Department of Agriculture Issues First Pre-Construction Permits to Social Equity Craft Grow Licensees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.