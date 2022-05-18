Prime Minister's Message to the Nation on the Occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 18 - Fellow Citizens, I extend Eid ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community on behalf of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, my family and myself as Prime Minister.

To the Muslim community, this means the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, and now they turn to the Blessed festival of Breaking the Fast, praying in gratitude to Allah for the help, and strength extended, during the month of fasting.

This is the appropriate occasion, I believe, to reach out to our Muslim brothers and sisters with the understanding that we all occupy this land called, Trinidad and Tobago. We may hold varying world views, and even occupy separate spaces, but, overall, this small, geographic land is ours and together there must be conscious, on-going efforts to not acrimoniously divide -- but to be tolerant of each other, and seek to unify and build a better Trinidad and Tobago.

Modern man, with all of the imbalances that he is creating, seems to have lost touch with himself, and in the process is creating widespread hopelessness.

For the past month, our Muslim brothers and sisters have been on their spiritual quest, their own internal journey, yet at the same time they have not been oblivious or locked away from the challenges of daily life.

Islam preaches that its followers must look for God in history, and their sacred scripture imposes a mission, a duty to create a just community in which all members, particularly the weak, vulnerable and disadvantaged are treated with respect. In seeking to create such a society they are living in accordance with God’s will.

The socio-political consciousness of this faith is admirable. In seeking to effect social change, through awareness, and reason, this community brings to life a conscious hope at a time, when millions might see only the despair of their daily existence.

With the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, with its socio-psychological fallout, the world-wide supply chain disruptions, rising prices, and other crises, I believe that many citizens can benefit from the hope, love, compassion and forgiveness embedded in the Muslim faith.

Fellow Citizens, please join me in wishing Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and sisters.