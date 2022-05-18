Prime Minister Rowley and President Ali in Bilateral Talks

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 18 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley arrived in Guyana this afternoon (Tuesday 17th May, 2022) where he was received at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport by the Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Hon. Mark Phillips, along with Guyana's Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Prime Minister Rowley will join other regional leaders in Guyana this week for an Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

At the 33rd Inter-Sessional Conference of Heads of Government, the leaders of the Caribbean Community agreed that an Agri- Investment Forum and Expo would be an appropriate platform to address the issue of investment in the regional agriculture sector.

The forum is geared towards the promotion, engagement, and informed dialogue among key stakeholders along the agri-food value chain. It will bring together policymakers, development partners, foreign and local private investors, farmers and distributers to determine how investment can be encouraged so as to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Earlier today, Dr Rowley also met with His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at State House, Georgetown.

The two leaders engaged in broad, extensive bilateral talks and pledged to deepen ties between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The discussions focused specifically on agriculture, energy and national security. A Memorandum of Understanding covering these key areas is being finalised.

Present at today's meeting was Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh; the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha and other Cabinet Ministers.

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Senator the Hon. Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Senator the Hon. Kazim Hosein and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land, Fisheries, Senator the Hon. Avinash Singh were also in attendance.