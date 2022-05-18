COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Egg
- Company Name:
- Dierbergs Markets
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
Product Description
Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad
Company Announcement
Dierbergs Markets will be recalling the Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad with an outdate of 5/31/22 in the 12oz & 2 lb self-service packages.
All implicated product was produced on Friday May 13, 2022 and sent to stores on Saturday May 14, 2022, have been removed from the store shelves. Product was distributed to the following Dierbergs locations in the St. Louis, MO area: 94 Crossing, Arnold, Bogey Hills, Brentwood, Clarkson, Deer Creek, Des Peres, Fenton, Lake St. Louis, Market Place, Telegraph, Warson Woods, Wentzville, and Wildwood.
A Lead Assistant Deli / Seafood Manager at Lemay Dierbergs location discovered that the Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Salad was mislabeled as Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad. The product labeled as Garden Spiral Pasta Salad carries an undeclared egg allergen not present on the label.
No illness have been reported to date.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The following products are included in this recall and are identifiable by a label ID number of 108 in the lower left-hand corner about the UPC.
Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad
Size: 12oz
UPC:23114500000
Sell By Date: 5/31/22
Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad
Size: 2LB Family Pack
UPC: 23114500000
Sell By Date: 5/31/22
Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.
Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Dierbergs Markets
- 1-636-532-8884