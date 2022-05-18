When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 18, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 18, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: Dierbergs Markets Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad

Company Announcement

Dierbergs Markets will be recalling the Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad with an outdate of 5/31/22 in the 12oz & 2 lb self-service packages.

All implicated product was produced on Friday May 13, 2022 and sent to stores on Saturday May 14, 2022, have been removed from the store shelves. Product was distributed to the following Dierbergs locations in the St. Louis, MO area: 94 Crossing, Arnold, Bogey Hills, Brentwood, Clarkson, Deer Creek, Des Peres, Fenton, Lake St. Louis, Market Place, Telegraph, Warson Woods, Wentzville, and Wildwood.

A Lead Assistant Deli / Seafood Manager at Lemay Dierbergs location discovered that the Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Salad was mislabeled as Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad. The product labeled as Garden Spiral Pasta Salad carries an undeclared egg allergen not present on the label.

No illness have been reported to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The following products are included in this recall and are identifiable by a label ID number of 108 in the lower left-hand corner about the UPC.

Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad

Size: 12oz

UPC:23114500000

Sell By Date: 5/31/22

Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad

Size: 2LB Family Pack

UPC: 23114500000

Sell By Date: 5/31/22

Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.

Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.