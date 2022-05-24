Amy LaBelle, Award Winning Winemaker of Highly Regarded LaBelle Winery, Debuts New Branding Logo and Website

Enjoy a glass of LaBelle Winery wine at home, with friends or come to the winery and relax. It’s all about taking in life's beauty and delights.” — Amy LaBelle, Founder of LaBelle Winery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaBelle Winery, which has locations in Amherst, Derry, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has recently redesigned its branding. The winery has a new logo, updated its product labeling, and has fully redesigned its website. Throughout 2022, the winery will gradually transition its signage, collateral materials, brochures, and marketing materials to its new branding design.

The Rebranding Journey

In early 2021, after 17 years in business, LaBelle Winery’s co-owners, winemaker Amy LaBelle and her husband Cesar Arboleda embarked on a rebranding journey. “Although we began the rebranding process in 2021, it feels appropriate to introduce our redesigned logo and website this year,” LaBelle says. “LaBelle Winery’s flagship location in Amherst will celebrate its 10th anniversary this October.”

“Because the winery has grown substantially since its founding in 2005, including the opening of its Derry location in 2021, Amy and Cesar felt it was time to update LaBelle’s brand aesthetics to better reflect what the company is today," says Michelle Thornton, LaBelle’s director of marketing. “We want our branding to communicate the continued evolution of the quality of our wines and our growing market.”

In addition to making more than 30 varieties of wine, the company now owns and operates two vineyards, three retail locations, two restaurants, a market, multiple event venues, and a golf course. The winery also frequently gives back to the community through charitable giving.

Logo Redesign

LaBelle Winery’s creative director, James Mojonnier, collaborated with LaBelle and Arboleda to develop the company's new logo. According to Mojonnier, the updated logo incorporates subtle yet meaningful changes.

“The previous logo used the letters of the owner's last name,” Mojonnier says. “The ‘B’ in LaBelle was distinctive in that its shape was of a woman's outline, earning it the nickname ‘Lady B.’ This was essential to the design since it represented the winemaker as a woman.

“Lady B appeared to be stretching upward and forward in a dancer's leap, conveying the idea of LaBelle, a former dancer, being an entrepreneur and visionary who always looks to the future.” According to Mojonnier, consumers have come to associate the Lady B, which stands alone in many current branding and marketing uses, with LaBelle Winery. The redrafted logo design retains the Lady B, using smoother and gentler lines to reflect LaBelle's maturity, experience, and the progress she has made as an industry leader.

"I think our new logo truly represents who we are,” LaBelle says. "Enjoy a glass of LaBelle Winery wine at home, with friends or come to the winery and relax. It’s all about taking in life's beauty and delights."

Wine Label Redesign

LaBelle Winery’s new label design separates LaBelle’s more than 30 wine varieties into three categories: Premier, Signature, and Sparkling. The redesigned labels feature a fresh white background for the Signature varieties and a black background for the Premier varieties. The Sparkling wine labels are made with paper that has a bit of glitter in them, giving them a shimmering look. All of the updated labels are made with textured paper and feature the Lady B in raised foil.

The previous labels’ signature yellow color, which has become associated with the LaBelle brand was retained in the winery’s rebranding in a nuanced way rather than as the main color, according to Mojonnier. “The labels’ new font is bolder and more grounded—to convey LaBelle's lasting presence as a nationally-acclaimed winery,” Mojonnier says.

New Website

LaBelle Winery hired design firm Hawthorn Creative in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to build its new website, which was launched in May 2021. "To go along with our expanded offerings, we needed a new and enhanced website with great functionality," LaBelle says. “In addition to being adaptable to mobile devices, the new site has social sharing capabilities throughout, and is visually beautiful and fun to engage with."

About LaBelle Winery:

LaBelle Winery has provided guests with award-winning wines since its founding in 2005. Since 2010, when its flagship facility opened in Amherst, the winery has offered outstanding cuisine, entertainment, and venues for private events and weddings. LaBelle’s Amherst location is home to the winery’s production facility, The Bistro restaurant, a tasting room, and a wine and gift shop. LaBelle Winery opened a wine and gift shop and tasting room in Portsmouth, in 2017.

LaBelle’s Derry location opened in 2021. The Derry property is home to an Americus restaurant, golf and mini-golf courses, an event center, and a market offering prepared food and beverages. A tasting room and a sparkling wine production facility are scheduled to open in Derry in late May. Along with award-winning wines, LaBelle has created a gourmet culinary product line called The Winemaker's Kitchen. Products are currently available in all three of the winery’s locations, and by 2023 will be available nationwide.

LaBelle Winery Amherst is located at 345 Route 101 in Amherst, New Hampshire.

LaBelle Winery Portsmouth is located at 104 Congress St. Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

LaBelle Winery Derry is located at 14 Route 111, Derry, New Hampshire.

Visit LaBelleWinery.com for directions and hours of operation. For questions email michelle@labellewinerynh.com.