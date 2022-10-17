The Adventures of Charlie Chipmunk book participates The California Film Festival
Author of the book " The Adventures of Charlie Chipmunk " Michael Rubel will be there to participate The California Film Festival.
My Life has seen through a chipmunk. It's good and it's leaning on a happy life.”NEW PORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michael Rubel will have his book " The Adventure of Charlie the Chipmunk " participate on the California Film Festival as he will be part on a pitch and script writing competition and We also encourage everyone to be there and be part of the said event. The event will be conducted on October 23, 2022 at 13742 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA 92602.
Book Summary
Making one way in the world can be hard even at the best of times. But for young Charlie Chipmunk, who is swept away from his home in a tree during a flash flood, it is downright scary. Separated from his family, Charlie must master new skills to survive. Luckily, Charlie has spunk and the ability to make true friends, including a red-tailed hawk, who teaches him how to live in his new surroundings on a farm. Soon Charlie learns that bush peas are his favorite vegetable, the farmer's wife sometimes keeps cookies on the windowsill to cool, and that he should avoid the farm cat Christine at all costs! As Charlie learns and grows, he realizes there is just one thing missing in his life - a mate. So, he takes matters into his own paws and begins an exciting quest to find one. The Adventures of Charlie Chipmunk is an enchanting animal story that will both entertain young readers and remind them that everyone has a place in the world if they are just willing to look for it.
Author Biography
Writing has been an escape for me, over the years, from the natural flow of life and its vagaries and nuances. It has taken me to places where I have lived and I wish to revisit and to places in my mind that I think of in certain situations, usually in the middle of the night. It has been a creative way for me to express myself to friends, family, and the public concerning issues and experiences that have shaped my life. My writings about a Chipmunk and a Giraffe are purely a collection of stories I told my children at bedtime. These animals have nothing to do with any experiences on my part but there is a moral thread that is woven into the stories. The former, to make good friends and better choices, and the latter as a tribute to the love of a son for his mother. These stories were written in a literary style that does not “dumb down” the language but forces the early reader to concentrate on words and phrases that may be foreign to them. Reading is as important as writing, and we all need to read articles and books that expand the boundaries of our minds.
