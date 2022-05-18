MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 9, 2022 to Monday, May 16, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 9, 2022, through Monday, May 16, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 58 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 9, 2022

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-064-938

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-064-990

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Alaysha Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-072

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

A Taurus 85 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Johan Ramon Martinez, of Northwest, D.C., for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-065-306

A Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of E Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Charles William Farmer, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-396

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-065-528

An Interarms Fire Star 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Leroy Olandis Quarles, Jr., of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Obliterate, Remove, change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-618

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of Varney Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tolonzo Rhodes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-685

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Rodney Van Walls, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-065-718

A 10mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Deandre Germaine Battle, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-744

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Timothy Dwayne Bryant, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon inside a Home, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-774

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-065-818

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-065-889

A J.C. Higgins 25 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-066-020

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Hakeem Remy, of Takoma Park, MD, for Failure to Appear, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Contempt – Condition of Release violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-066

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Enrique Jefferson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-086

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Rasheed Throne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-124

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Horner Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Juan Bernard Melton, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 22-066-185

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered it the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Thomas Girmay, of San Francisco, CA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-187

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Northbound Exit 1A on I-295, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marquise Cornell Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-225

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-066-348

Thursday, May 12, 2022

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Eye Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Michael Scott Dukes, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-040-794

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver and a Mossberg Maverick 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1800 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-066-560

A Heckler & Koch VP9 SK 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Jeremiah Warren Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-066-705

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Andre Windell Wallace, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-731

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jaquan Thrower, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Failure to Appear, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-066-741

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-066-793

A Ruger 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-066-797

Friday, May 13, 2022

A North American Arms .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-067-003

A “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 5100 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-067-039

A Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Terrell Davon Townes, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-067-115

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 22-067-225

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Fort DuPont Drive and Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Rodney Zephyrin, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-067-328

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jiovani Rafael Espinal, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-067-349

Saturday, May 14, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Roberto Joel Salinas, of Quantico, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-067-491

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-067-541

Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Brenda Hyman, of Northeast, D.C., and 34-year-old Michael Patrick, of Southeast, D.C., for Destruction of Property, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 22-067-582

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 22-067-641

A Phoenix Arms Raven .25 caliber handgun and two BB guns were recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Javon Nicholas Coates, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Jaquan Coates, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-067-831

A Taurus PT709 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-067-856

Sunday, May 15, 2022

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Monica Nicole Wood, of Northeast, D.C., and for Possession with Intent to Distribute Counterfeit Goods while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-114

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Dajuan Millier, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-204

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old D’Eric Keyontay Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-287

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-068-361

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Joshua Primus, of Southwest, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, Licensing Firearms and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-068-400

Monday, May 16, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ali Jackson, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-068-470

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in Georgia Avenue and Kenyon Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-Emmanuel Alexander Aguilar, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-866

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Sharon Pratt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-871

A Sarslimaz SAR-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Malik Johnson, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-883

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-910

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Allen Simpson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-068-919

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-068-938

A Ruger P-97 DC .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-068-975

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

