New Parents Can Find Balance with Their Cultural Mindset and Science

Neha Naik, Certified Sleep Consultant Sleep Cub Logo

Neha Naik's journey to honor her culture while sleep training her newborn

Everyone made me feel selfish for wanting the sleep I so desperately needed! With our cultural mindset, logic goes out the door when babies cry.” — Neha Naik, Certified Sleep Consultant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a mother of two young children, Neha Naik lived through the nightmare of sleep deprivation. As most young parents do, she turned to what her mother and mother-in-law had done, and it wasn’t working.

“Everyone made me feel selfish for wanting the sleep I so desperately needed! With our cultural mindset, logic goes out the door when babies cry,” said Naik. There's seemingly no concept of allowing a baby to self-soothe even a tiny bit.”

Naik, a corporate executive who is logic-driven, was determined to figure something out. After careful research and a few nights of gentle sleep training, her 4-month-old, as well as she and her husband, were sleeping soundly through the night.

“I made it a goal to invest in the science behind sleep care and management for children,” said Naik.

A successful businesswoman already, Naik became certified as a sleep consultant – and a business niche was born.

Her business, The Sleepy Cub, provides one-on-one coaching and education while virtually teaching parents to sleep train their babies. So many culturally diverse families struggle with their parenting traditions and innovative science-based strategies.

With a one-of-a-kind scientific approach, The Sleepy Cub creates a completely personalized sleep plan that will work for you, your home environment and your child.

The Sleepy Cub is now a sought-after solution for parents around the world.

“A happy, healthy mom and baby starts with consistently great sleep and makes all the difference in the world,” Naik said.

You can find The Sleep Cub online at /thesleepycub.us.