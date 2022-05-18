BC Liquor, Cannabis Stores’ customers raise more than $1M for Ukraine

CANADA, May 18 - BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis Stores’ (BCCS) customers have shown their support for people affected by the crisis in Ukraine by digging deep to raise more than $1 million.

From Feb. 28, 2022, to April 24, 2022, BCL and BCCS collected $1,081,272.98 in donations for the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. All donations made will go to providing emergency-preparedness support, relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced by the conflict.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and generosity provided by British Columbians for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, which will assist individuals and families impacted by the heartbreaking conflict in Ukraine,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “These donations will help the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provide humanitarian assistance, such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support and other urgent items for those in need.”

Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, said: “The incredible response to this campaign shows just how deeply British Columbians have been touched by the devastating events unfolding in Ukraine. Our customers continue to show incredible generosity when it comes to supporting those most in need, whether it be for people here at home or abroad, and I am so grateful to them, and to our employees, for their commitment to supporting these important causes.”

For BCL, the stores that raised the most throughout the campaign were:

#158 Langley, raising $35,116

#130 Penticton Plaza, raising $29,397

#183 Peninsula Village, raising $29,347

For BCCS, the top three stores were:

#7020 Kamloops Columbia Place, raising $7,107

#7027 Cranbrook, raising $5,783

#7045 Port Coquitlam, raising $5,474

In addition to money raised through BCL and BCCS, government announced on Feb. 25, 2022, that it would contribute $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support the people of Ukraine.

To donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal effort directly, call the Canadian Red Cross at 1 800 418-1111 or donate online: https://www.redcross.ca/

The LDB contributes more than $1.1 billion annually to the Province of British Columbia. The contribution helps provide financial support for vital public services, including health care and education.