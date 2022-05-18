Werge Law LLC and Signal Law LLC Announce Completion of Merger

Colorado law firms Werge Law LLC and Signal Law LLC announce their merger under Werge & Corbin LLC d/b/a Werge Law Group, effective April 1, 2022.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Werge Law LLC and Signal Law LLC, two Denver-based boutique law firms, are pleased to announce their merger, effective on April 1, 2022. The combined firm, Werge & Corbin LLC d/b/a Werge Law Group, is led by partners Tom Werge and Greg Corbin, the founders and principal attorneys of the two merging firms.

The newly combined firm will operate under the Werge Law Group name, which was previously used by Werge Law LLC leading up to the merger. The firm’s business operations will also continue to be overseen by Firm Director Shelby Sims. In addition to Werge, Corbin, and Sims, the growing firm currently includes associate attorney Kelsey Martin, three of-counsel attorneys, two paralegals, and one law clerk. Before the merger, Werge Law Group focused on litigation for small business clients and music law. The merger allows Werge Law Group to expand its capabilities into the practice areas of business startups and transactions, and representation of non-profits and mission-driven organizations.

“We approach every legal issue from the business owner's perspective first. Our team is built to provide our community’s businesses with efficient and effective legal advice so that our clients can continue to focus on running their businesses,” Corbin said.

Werge Law Group is deeply committed to fair pricing, innovation, and the use of technology to enable cost savings and efficiency for clients. The added scale of the firm gives further life to this commitment by optimally allocating the combined human and technological resources.

“Joining forces with Greg feels absolutely amazing. His ability to collaboratively work with startups and other businesses to proactively address their problems is unparalleled. I feel honored to be able to provide this additional skillset to both our existing litigation clients and the many more businesses we will work with into the future.” Werge said.

Current and future clients can look forward to working with high-energy, highly-skilled lawyers who deliver excellent and efficient work with a premier, honest, and open client experience.

ABOUT US

Werge Law LLC d/b/a Werge Law Group was founded in 2016 by Tom Werge to provide small business litigation and music law services to its clients. Signal Law LLC was founded in 2019 by Greg Corbin to provide startup, business transactional, and non-profit representation to its clients. In 2020, while continuing to grow Signal Law, Corbin affiliated as Of Counsel with Werge Law. Their relationship has continued to grow since that time, resulting in the merger of the two firms. Effective April 1, 2022, Werge Law LLC has been renamed Werge & Corbin LLC and will be continuing to do business as Werge Law Group. The firm represents businesses throughout Colorado. The firm also represents out-of-state companies seeking to do business in Colorado, as well as music law clients around the world.

For more information and updates, explore the firm’s website and Facebook page.