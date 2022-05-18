Philly’s #1 Home Buyer Expands into Pittsburgh, PA
Philadelphia's top-rated home buyer expands into Pittsburgh, PA with a goal of providing the fastest service in the real estate industry.
Philly has a great real estate market but it's not always easy. There are constant hurdles that can completely halt a deal in its tracks. We're excited for the opportunity to expand into Pittsburgh.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the City of Brotherly Love, the top home buyer in the city has officially expanded into the Western part of Pennsylvania. Led by two co-founders, Jon and Alex, who have known each other since they were toddlers, Brotherly Love Real Estate is a company that buys houses throughout PA. They got their roots purchasing small rowhomes in Philadelphia. “In the early to mid-2010s, you could purchase a home in Philly for under $30,000 that didn’t need much work and hold it until the prices went up. We put the time, effort, and money into our business years ago not knowing what the future of real estate would bring. Now we are finally reaping the benefits and able to expand.”
Since getting its start, Brotherly Love Real Estate has grown its portfolio into a handful of rental properties and remodeled homes. Over the past two years, they have become the top-rated home buyer in Philadelphia. They continue to serve people throughout different neighborhoods of Philly to help them get out of challenging real estate situations. This real estate duo’s goal is to bring the same approach to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
What makes these real estate brothers so special? They leverage their years of experience to facilitate a 21-day close. For anyone that has bought or sold a house in Philadelphia, it’s typically not a ‘cookie cutter’ transaction. Jon and Alex leverage their network to help complicated transactions close quickly. Real estate deals usually get held up during the title process, causing long delays when people try to sell their houses. This team at Brotherly Love works alongside attorneys, title companies, banks, and city workers to help speed up the process and work through obstacles during the transaction. You’ll oftentimes see Jon running down to City Hall to help push the paperwork through. Their service is as quick as it gets for people who are selling a home in Pennsylvania.
Now, Jon and Alex have their sights set on Pittsburgh, PA. If you have wondered how can I sell my house fast in Pittsburgh, this real estate team can likely help. Both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have similar price points for real estate and the home layouts share similar qualities. Pittsburgh is slightly more spread out, whereas Philly has narrow rowhomes stacked next to each other. However, both are mostly comprised of bricks and stones for the building materials. “Pittsburgh is going to be a great challenge, but we are excited about the opportunity.”
Real estate transactions are happening faster and faster as technology continues to improve. Brotherly Love Real Estate showcases that by providing an extremely fast way to help homeowners sell their houses. Pennsylvania’s real estate prices continue to remain stable and rise incrementally even throughout the pandemic. Philadelphia, as a city, has had tremendous growth throughout different neighborhoods regarding the local real estate values and small businesses. Inventory has remained low, but as interest rates have started to increase, more houses are beginning to sit on the market. This has made it challenging for home buyers, like Brotherly Love Real Estate, to remain competitive in such a tight market.
Pennsylvania Home Buyer - Brotherly Love Real Estate