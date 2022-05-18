Wireless EHR Market Share and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing utilization of advanced technologies and devices to enhance quality and tracking of clinical information of patients

Market Size – USD 24.16 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for mobile EHRs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wireless EHR Market size is expected to reach USD 91.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing deployment and use of more advanced technologies and devices to enhance treatment quality and efficiency in tracking clinical information of patients. Benefits obtained by deploying wireless EHRs include reduced medical errors, improved patient care and safety, and reduction in healthcare costs. Connected EHRs over secure wireless or the Internet enable remote access to medical records via satellite sites, or even from home. Convenience and quick access to patient information by authorized healthcare personnel to enable faster response and enhanced treatment are other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Wireless EHR market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Some major companies included in the global market report are

Abbott Laboratories, Drägerwerk AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Carematix Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wireless EHR market on the basis of type, application, end-use, specialty, mobile technologies, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless EHR Software

Wireless EHR Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration

Pharmacy

Clinical

Radiology

Nursing

Laboratory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Others

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Cardiology

Urology

Orthopedic

Pediatrics

Ophthalmology

Oncology

General Surgery

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Others

Mobile Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Cellular

Wireless LANs

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Satellites

Zigbee

WiMAX

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, KareXpert launched a new integrated, cloud-based platform, with built-in EHR in India. The new platform is expected to help healthcare facilities in the country to go paperless. The new platform is suited for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has ability to support patients, nurses, and doctors on mobile and desktop devices, by compiling data involving medication administration requests, computerized physician order entry, and patient health records. The platform has the potential to support multi-facility location hospitals to have integrated EHR per patient on a real-time basis.

Wireless EHR devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase preference for remote patient monitoring and need for timely intervention to prevent acute exacerbations of chronic illness are major factors boosting demand for wireless electronic health record devices.

Clinical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Ability of wireless EHRs to provide clinical functions such as results management, health information and data, decision supports, and order entry and support is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Bifurcation of the Wireless EHR Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Wireless EHR in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Wireless EHR in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Wireless EHR?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

