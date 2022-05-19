Declaration of 60+ Global Public Health and Policy Leaders Oppose New Binding International Health Regulations
U.S. Proposal to Empower World Health Organization (WHO) Would Violate Nations’ Sovereignty & Citizens’ Freedom
Even a cursory reading of the proposed amendments shows a stunning and unprecedented ceding of basic public health powers to an international body, overriding nations’ sovereignty and citizens’ rights”IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defending individuals’ health freedom and self-determination – and protecting national sovereignty – is the aim of the World Freedom Declaration signed by 30 organizations and 33 leaders from around the globe objecting to proposed U.S. amendments to the International Health Regulations.
— HFDF president Leslie Manookian
The amendments, offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, would empower the World Health Organization (WHO) to seize executive governance powers over member states, granting government powers to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats – all in the name of combatting a future health emergency. The amendments will be considered at the 75th World Health Assembly which begins May 22, 2022.
The agreement, unlike a formal global treaty, is not subject to approval by the U.S. Congress.
“Even a cursory reading of the proposed amendments shows a stunning and unprecedented ceding of basic national public health powers to an international body, overriding nations’ basic sovereignty and citizens’ basic rights,” said Leslie Manookian, Founder and President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), the organizer of the international declaration. “We have come together to sound the alarm bell about the freedom that the Biden Administration is about to give away to the flawed World Health Organization.”
The World Freedom Declaration was signed by 30 organizations and 33 advocates for health freedom from around the world, including internationally respected experts in public health, attorneys, and advocates. On May 18th, the declaration will be available to the public.
“These proposals attempt to eliminate a nation's autonomy, during times of real, assumed or anticipated public health emergencies, affording the WHO unilateral power in assessing and determining a health emergency and empowering the WHO to dictate policy and response,” the declaration states. “All of this comes on the heels of the COVID-19 crisis during which the WHO grossly mismanaged all facets of the global health response by encouraging economy-destroying lockdowns, suppressing early preventive treatments, and recommending interventions that have proven to be neither safe nor effective.“
The declaration includes the text of the U.S. proposed amendments and raises the following specific concerns about the overall intent and impact of the proposal which would:
● Grant the WHO the authority to tell other member states when one member state isn’t reporting and launch punitive actions.
● Empower the WHO Director-General to declare when and where a pandemic or “alleged” emergency is occurring using undisclosed sources.
● Intensify the surveillance of all countries and their citizens
● Confer unrestricted powers to the Director-General to define and implement interventions.
● Give the WHO the ability to access and mobilize capital in the event of a pandemic
“As citizens of the world, we defend the rights, freedoms, and privacy of all members of the global community by calling for the rejection of the IHR amendments and the WHO’s attempt to usurp the power and authority of health policy from its rightful place - at home amongst the people,” the declaration states.
