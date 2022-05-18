Translation and Localization Industry Leaders Pack Their Bags to Attend International Conferences, via Nimdzi Insights

As international travel ramps back up, research from Nimdzi Insights shows that 75% of language service providers are adopting a hybrid work model after the wake of Covid-19 (Nimdzi 100 Report, 2022).

After a Covid hiatus, international conferences are back in order, and the translation and localization industry is not late to the global game.

45.7% of translation and localization companies are looking for companies to acquire, which is up 12.0% in comparison to last year.” — Nimdzi Insights