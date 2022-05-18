Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Driving With a Criminally Suspended License / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022, 1346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 Dummerston, VT 05301

VIOLATION: Driving With a Criminally Suspended License, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Teresa Bratton                                      

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/02/2022 at approximately 1346 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible Violation of Conditions of Release. Further investigation revealed Teresa Bratton, age 22 of Townshend, VT, was in operation of a motor vehicle while her license was criminally suspended and while having conditions not to operate a motor vehicle. Bratton was cited for the above charges on 05/18/2022 and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 28th, 2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of Driving With a Criminally Suspended License and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/22, at 1300 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

