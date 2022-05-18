Westminster Barracks / Driving With a Criminally Suspended License / Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002694
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022, 1346 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 Dummerston, VT 05301
VIOLATION: Driving With a Criminally Suspended License, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Teresa Bratton
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/02/2022 at approximately 1346 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible Violation of Conditions of Release. Further investigation revealed Teresa Bratton, age 22 of Townshend, VT, was in operation of a motor vehicle while her license was criminally suspended and while having conditions not to operate a motor vehicle. Bratton was cited for the above charges on 05/18/2022 and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 28th, 2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of Driving With a Criminally Suspended License and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/22, at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600