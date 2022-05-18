Route 978 Clinton Avenue Bridge Approach Improvements Thursday in Oakdale

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing repairs on the approach of the Route 978 (Clinton Avenue) bridge over the north branch of Robinson Run in Oakdale Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, May 19 weather permitting.

Bridge narrowing will occur on the Route 978 structure located between Maple Avenue and Clef Drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. PennDOT crews will conduct improvement work to the approaches of the bridge.

Please use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

