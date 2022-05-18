Lactase Enzyme Market Business Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Revenue, Top Players And Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world coupled with growing concerns regarding digestive issues

Market Size – USD 220.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lactose-free dairy products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lactase Enzyme market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for Lactase Enzyme, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently.

Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced and lactose-free dairy products is another key factor driving demand for lactase enzymes in food & beverage industries.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma, and Rajvi Enterprise as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Lactase Enzyme market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global Lactase Enzyme market on the basis of form, source, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt)

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical products

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2’-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.

Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid Lactase Enzyme makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid Lactase Enzyme segment.

Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in Lactase Enzyme extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global Lactase Enzyme market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Lactase Enzyme market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Lactase Enzyme market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Lactase Enzyme market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

