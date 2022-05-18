Official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė

AZERBAIJAN, May 18 - Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday and wished him the best of health and success in...

17 may 2022, 11:10