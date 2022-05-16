2022-05-16 16:12:22.783 $55,558 Scratchers Prize Won in Springfield

2022-05-16 16:12:22.783

A Missouri Lottery player won a $55,558 prize after a spur-of-the-moment decision led her to purchase a “Bingo Twist” Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 1525 S. Glenstone, in Springfield.

“I was driving home, and something just told me to turn into Casey’s,” the player explained.

Once home, she began scratching her ticket. “I was excited because I thought I had won $100 originally,” she said. “But once I got the Bingo, I almost freaked out!”

The player’s wife was more skeptical of the win at first.

“She grabbed my phone and scanned the ticket on the Lottery app,” the winner explained. “And she just started shaking, and we hugged each other.”

“Bingo Twist” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 up to a top prize of $55,558 million. Currently, there are over $11.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four more top prizes of $55,558.

In FY21, players in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $21.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

