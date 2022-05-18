Submit Release
New Lafourche Parish Health Unit opens in Galliano

The Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health Parish Health Unit serving southern Lafourche Parish has moved into a new location in Galliano.

 

The clinic is now open at 17862 W. Main St., Galliano. Clinic hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 225-330-9217 or 225-329-9661.

 

The previous location in Cut Off closed when Hurricane Ida caused extensive roof and water damage. Following the hurricane, the Town of Golden Meadow provided space at Town Hall where health unit staff were able to provide limited client services. In addition, Lafourche Parish government provided invaluable assistance in helping keep public health services available.

 

“Thanks to the leadership of Mayor Joey Bouziga and the Golden Meadow Town Council, and to Lafourche Parish government, we’ve been able to continue serving South Lafourche,” said Region 3 Medical Director Dr. Eric Brooks. “The new site in Galliano allows us to resume all services to support residents and communities still recovering from Hurricane Ida.”

 

Services available at the public health unit include:

  • Nutrition and health services for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
  • Reproductive healthcare
  • COVID-19 vaccines and testing
  • Immunizations
  • Tuberculosis testing

The Louisiana Department of Health operates public health units in all seven parishes of Region 3 which covers Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes. 

