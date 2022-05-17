Governor Gavin Newsom's Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court initiative would grant more authority to a civil court judge to mandate treatment. Disability rights groups say that's a violation of civil liberty. But some family members of the severely mentally ill say it may be the only way for them to survive.
You just read:
Forced treatment provision of California mental health initiative draws support from patient families
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.