Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,009 in the last 365 days.

Forced treatment provision of California mental health initiative draws support from patient families

Governor Gavin Newsom's Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court initiative would grant more authority to a civil court judge to mandate treatment. Disability rights groups say that's a violation of civil liberty. But some family members of the severely mentally ill say it may be the only way for them to survive.

You just read:

Forced treatment provision of California mental health initiative draws support from patient families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.