Vaccine mandate struck down in court as cases climb in California prisons

An appellate court struck down a coronavirus vaccine mandate for California state prison employees April 25, siding with the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation over a federal health care receiver who had initiated the vaccine directive. Now another wave could be coming. The corrections department reported its largest week-over-week increase in new cases, measured as a percentage, in the last week of April.

