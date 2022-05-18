Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,008 in the last 365 days.

Statement on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Ruling on the Education Savings Account Program (ESA)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 03:11pm

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued the following statement following the Tennessee Supreme Court’s ruling on the Education Savings Account Pilot Program:

“The Education Savings Account program (ESA) has always been about helping Tennessee students-giving eligible families a choice in education, an opportunity they currently do not have. It challenged the status quo- a move that is always met with resistance. We applaud the Court’s decision that this pilot program is indeed Constitutional. While there are further court proceedings that need to take place, this is a major step forward.”

###

#22-15:  Statement on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Ruling on the Education Savings Account Program (ESA)

You just read:

Statement on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Ruling on the Education Savings Account Program (ESA)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.