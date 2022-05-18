Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued the following statement following the Tennessee Supreme Court’s ruling on the Education Savings Account Pilot Program:

“The Education Savings Account program (ESA) has always been about helping Tennessee students-giving eligible families a choice in education, an opportunity they currently do not have. It challenged the status quo- a move that is always met with resistance. We applaud the Court’s decision that this pilot program is indeed Constitutional. While there are further court proceedings that need to take place, this is a major step forward.”

#22-15: Statement on the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Ruling on the Education Savings Account Program (ESA)