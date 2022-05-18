Submit Release
Statement from Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim on HHS Delegation Traveling in Berlin

"This morning in Berlin, ahead of G7 meetings for health ministers, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation.

"HHS has consulted with, and taken every step advised and required by, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and German public health authorities.

"Secretary Becerra most recently visited the White House last week on Thursday and President Biden is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC. He remains fully engaged with the duties of HHS Secretary while in isolation in Berlin, and looks forward to resuming in-person meetings, as soon as possible."

