Governor Abbott Appoints Nayak, Morris To Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission

TEXAS, May 18 - May 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sumana Nayak and reappointed Linda Morris to the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. Pursuant to an interstate compact with Vermont and in accordance with relevant federal and state laws, the Compact Commission oversees and provides for the efficient management and disposal of low-level radioactive waste while working to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and the environment.

Sumana Nayak of Andrews is CEO of Satish Nayak, MD, PA healthcare clinic and skin appeal medical spa. She volunteers with the Andrews Women’s Division, the Medical Center Foundation in Odessa, and the Conaway Archive and Exhibit at the Angelo State University Mayer Museum in San Angelo. Nayak graduated from St. Ann’s High School in Mangalore, India. She completed her pre-university courses from St. Agnes College and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Besant Women’s College. Nayak also received a Diploma from the National Institute of Information Technology in Computer Science.

Linda Morris of Waco has over 40 years of experience in the radiation protection field. She is retired from Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Waco, where she served as the Department Chair for the Environmental Health & Safety Department. At TSTC, she was responsible for degree programs that included radiation protection, occupational safety, and environmental compliance. She also worked as the Radiation Safety Officer for her department, as well for the dental and medical imaging departments. She is a Texas Licensed Medical Physicist (Health Physics). She currently is the Director of the Central Texas Science & Engineering Fair and is a past president of the State of Texas Health Physics Society. Morris received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Chemistry from Lamar University and a Master of Science in Biophysics and Health Physics from Texas A&M University.